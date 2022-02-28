82 Malayali Students Arrive in Kerala from Ukraine

As many as 82 Malayali students, who were studying in Ukraine and left after the Russian invasion of that country, arrived in Kerala by Sunday night. Of the 82, 56 arrived from Delhi via Chennai and Hyderabad and 26 from Mumbai and they landed at the Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Calicut airports in the state, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The students were received at the Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports by various state ministers and government officials, the CMO release said. After arriving in Kerala, the students said they were relieved to be back, but would be happy only if everyone they knew returned safely from Ukraine. The state government had issued air tickets for Kerala students to travel from Delhi and Mumbai, the release said.

