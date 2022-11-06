87 Students From TN Govt Schools Enrolled in BS at IIT Madras

Forty-five students from government and corporation schools across various districts in Tamil Nadu (TN) received their admission letter to the IIT Madras BS Program from Thiru.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, November 5 2022, at an event held in IIT Madras under the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ initiative.

A total of 87 students, including 39 females, across more than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu have received admissions for the BS Degree in Data Science and Applications, a four-year course that was first introduced by IIT Madras in 2021 with the aim of making the Institute’s quality education accessible to all.

“I congratulate the students from Tamil Nadu Government Schools who have qualified for the IIT Madras BS Degree Program and wish them success. I thank the IIT Madras Administration and its Director, Prof V Kamakoti for taking such meaningful initiatives to make quality education accessible and affordable for Tamil Nadu Government students. This aligns with the State Government’s initiative to make education in premier institutions accessible to State Government school students and I appreciate IIT Madras BS Degree Program’s collaboration in making this effort possible. We look forward to taking this to its next level as you introduce new programs", said Thiru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu while giving away the admission letters to Tamil Nadu Government school students at the ‘Anaivaraukkum IITM’ event today.

The ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IIT Madras for All) initiative is one such effort where IIT Madras shortlisted and supported a select cohort of 192 students from 58 Government and Corporation schools in and around Chennai. Based on the progressive learning outcomes exhibited during a 14-week in-person training at IIT Madras, 68 students were shortlisted to write the pan-India qualifier exam for admission to the BS Degree.

The course is carefully designed to offer students multiple entry and exit options where the learner can earn a certificate, diploma, or degree. This provides flexibility to learners and empowers them to choose what they want to accomplish through this program. The program imparts highly sought-after industry-relevant knowledge and skills that would greatly enhance employability. In addition, the students who graduate with a BS degree will be eligible to appear for GATE and pursue MTech in India or apply to postgraduate degrees offered by universities abroad.

“IIT BS degree is an unexpected opportunity. I did not know what IIT was previously, but my ambitions changed after I was introduced to this training. I worked hard for 12 weeks. I learnt new techniques on how to make learning easier." said Jagashree, a student from Virugmabakkam who had received admission at IIT Madras for the BS program.

“I secured admission at the IIT Madras for the BS program under the ‘Anaivarukkum IIT’ scheme and since I studied at a government school I got to know about this program. This course is a huge platform for me as my avenues have now broadened," said M. Durai Kannan, Chennai Boys Higher Secondary School, who hails from Saidapet.

So far, more than 15,000 students are enrolled in the program, with the maximum number of students from Tamil Nadu, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The next batch of the IIT Madras BS Program starts in January 2023, and applications are currently open. For more information, please visit https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in/.

