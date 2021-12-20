9% Jump in Hiring Activities in a Year, Maximum in Metro Cities: Survey

Hiring demand across industries witnessed a 9 per cent jump year-on-year in the month of November 2021 aided by a surge in the economic activities post the second wave of Covid-19, according to Monster Employment Index. Further, an 8 per cent successive incline was noted in hiring demand in the last six months.

A yearly comparison shows that metro cities consistently top the charts with the highest hiring demand in November 2021 due to positive hybrid workforce sentiments. This includes Bangalore (23 per cent), Pune (20 per cent), Hyderabad (20 per cent), Chennai (19 per cent), Coimbatore (13 per cent), Mumbai (11 per cent) and Delhi-NCR (10 per cent). While tier-2 cities such as Coimbatore (13 per cent), Kolkata (10 per cent), and Baroda (4 per cent) reflected positive sentiments.

Kolkata (2 per cent ) witnessed a slight uptick in job posting activity (Nov 2021 vs Oct 2021), followed by Coimbatore and Jaipur showing stabilised growth. The production and manufacturing industry saw 19 per cent month-on-month uptick in Kolkata. Major cities such as Pune (-4 per cent), Bangalore (-3 per cent), Delhi-NCR (-3 per cent), Chennai (-2 per cent), Hyderabad (-2 per cent), and Mumbai (-1 per cent) noted a monthly decline in hiring activity. Cities such as Kochi (-4 per cent), Chandigarh (-3 per cent), Ahmedabad (-2 per cent), and Baroda (-1 per cent) also witnessed falling intent to hire.

Office equipment/automation industr noted a significant rise in hiring activites

On a year-on-year basis, online hiring demand grew in 20 of the 27 industries, the survey revealed. Office equipment/automation (69 per cent) noted a significant rise in e-recruitment activity due to the shift to physical offices in contrast to lockdown-induced remote working last year, followed by telecom/ISP (52 per cent), printing/ packaging (40 per cent), chemicals/ plastic/ rubber, paints, fertilizer/ pesticides (24 per cent), BFSI (24 per cent), and IT-hardware, software (22 per cent) industries.

Meanwhile, retail (-19 per cent) indicated a steep decline in job posting activity, along with government/PSU/defence (-8 per cent), engineering, cement, construction, iron/ steel (-7 per cent), education (-6 per cent), and media and entertainment (-5 per cent). The Travel and Tourism (-1%) industry witnessed only a slight decline in hiring activity as the intent to travel continues to grow at a steady pace, in contrast to previous months which indicated a steep decline (Nov 2021 vs Nov 2020).

Demand for freshers grows

The demand for freshers/entry-level professionals witnessed a considerable growth by 6 per cent (Nov 2021 vs Nov 2020), which is the highest yet, as per the survey. While top management professionals (over 16 years) witnessing an uptick of 2 per cent, senior level (11-15 years) an increase of 1 per cent , mid-senior level (7-10 years) an increase of 3 per cent , intermediate level (4-6 years) and entry-level roles (0-3 years) a marginal growth of 1 per cent respectively (Nov 2021 vs Oct 2021).

Salary trends

For the month of November 2021, salary trends indicated that the IT hardware, software industry fared well for all experience levels. For entry-level (0-3 years) professionals, advertising, PR, MR, event management roles are highly paid, followed by IT- hardware, software and BPO/ITES, while intermediate level (4-6 years) professionals gained higher in IT- hardware, software, BFSI, and BPO/ITES industries. Mid-senior level (7-10 years) roles in BFSI, closely followed by IT-Hardware, Software, and FMCG industries received a higher salary.

