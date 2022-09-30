9-Year-Old Dies Trying to Escape Head Masters' Beating, Villages Ask Parent to 'Settle Case in Rs 1 Lakh'

In a shocking incident, a 9-year-old student has allegedly died while running away from his headmaster who was giving him a beating.

According to reliable sources, the headmaster of a primary school in Telangana had sent Anees, a 9-year-old class 4 student out to get some documents photocopied on September 22.

Anees returned to school very late which made the headmaster angry. The headmaster twisted the ears of the student. When he was in search of a stick to beat Anees, in order to escape the punishment Anees tried to flee away from the place and fell down, claim sources.

Doctors suggest that the boy sustained severe injuries after the fall which caused instantaneous death.

The parents of the deceased claim that when they approached their village heads, they offered an amount of Rs 1 lakh in order to save the headmaster and settle the matter. Anees’ family is native of Gundaram village in Nizamabad, a rural Mandal of Nizamabad district.

At a time the parents of the students were crying for their departed son, the village heads tried to convince the parents to receive Rs 1 lakh from the head master as compensation for the crime and asked them not to file any complaint with the police.

Angry with the approach of the village heads toward the untimed death of their son, the parents have been demanding severe action against the school

