94% of Students Would Like to Pursue a Multidisciplinary Degree: Survey

Around 94% of learners would like to pursue a multidisciplinary degree allowing them to choose subjects from multiple fields as part of their program, reveals TeamLease EdTech. It further says that more than 90% of students want their education to have some element of physical classroom/virtual classroom learning, some element of on-the-job learning and some project work.

Additionally, more than 70% of the students believe that they would benefit from a hybrid form of learning. - a portion taught on campus, another online, while a part through on-the-job experience to make their education wholesome.

The report surveyed more than 10,000 undergraduate and post-graduate students aged 18-25 at a pan-India level and was followed by comprehensive data analysis, data preparation, and report writing. The survey report was undertaken in an attempt to discover the evolving preferences and aspirations of traditional learners by lending them a credible voice.

In terms of having a work-integrated degree, more than 90% of students wish to enrol in a degree where learning doesn’t just happen inside a classroom. These students want their education to have some element of physical classroom/virtual classroom learning, some element of on-the-job learning and some project work. That’s not all. The report further indicated that more than 70% of students have expressed that they would like to pursue their degrees in a hybrid mode. They would like a portion of their course to be taught on campus, another segment online, and a part through on-the-job to make their education more wholesome.

Highlighting the need to bridge the gap between ‘traditional’ teaching methodologies and the application of industry knowledge in the classroom, 83% of students have expressed that they would like to be taught by a faculty panel consisting of traditional academicians and industry experts. Meanwhile, 55.53% of students stated that they are ready to pay a premium on fees for online degrees if the courses are taught by qualified, skilled, and reputed faculty. But more than 60% of students have expressed that the fee for online courses should be at least 30% less than the on-campus fee as the delivery cost of online courses is lesser.

Speaking on the survey findings, Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech, said, “The pandemic has inadvertently transformed learning and education models across the world. It is extremely important for India to recognize the shifting patterns of pedagogy and take meaningful measures to address the same. It has become clear that the traditional approaches to learning no longer make the cut today. This extensive and detailed survey takes into account the various proclivities nursed by students presently. The study has helped in discovering many new trends and interesting data points, all in all, this report will enable educators in designing Higher Education frameworks for the 21st Century Learners."

