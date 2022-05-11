98% of Doctors in Favour of Postponement of NEET PG, Most From Telangana: Survey

Amidst the soaring demand to postpone National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET) PG 2022, CLIRNET, a healthcare service provider, recently released a poll result that claims that 98 per cent of the total surveyed doctors are in the favor of NEET postponement. As per the earlier announced dates, the NEET PG exam is scheduled to be held on May 21.

As part of the survey, more than 7,700 doctors from all across the country were surveyed. Most the total surveyed people, 1429 doctors, the highest, from Telangana are demanding that NEET PG should be postponed for a few weeks. The survey was conducted on May 6 and was released on the subsequent days.

While medical aspirants have been demanding a delay of about 8-10 weeks. A plea regarding this has been filed in the Supreme Court. The SC has said that it will listen to the plea seeking NEET PG postponement on May 13.

After writing letter to Ministry of health, starting online petition and launching weeks-long online protest, several doctors recently also took to Twitter with hashtags such as #PostponeNEETPG_Modiji to demand him to defer the exam. Earlier, a section of aspirants had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding postponement of the exams.

The aspirants have been pointing out that NEET PG counselling 2021 is not over yet, candidates have left with very little gap between the counselling and the next exam. Further, they added, that during the time when the application forms were available, the doctors who have cleared their exam last were yet to get the seats are waiting for the NEET PG counselling 2021. This way many might have missed the chance to apply for the NEET PG 2022.

