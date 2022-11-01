A for Arjuna, B for Balram, C for Chanakya: UP School Teaches Indian-version of Alphabets​

A Lucknow-based school is teaching students alphabets with an Indian twist. In Uttar Pradesh’s Aminabad Inter College, Lucknow, A is no longer for apple but for Arjuna. With an aim of imparting historical and mythological knowledge from the English alphabet, the college has dedicated each alphabet to either a mystical or a historical figure from Hindu mythology.

In this new ABC, A is for Arjuna, B for Balaram, C for Chanakya, D for Dhruva, E for Eklavya, F stands for Four Vedas, G for Gayatri, H for Hanuman, I for Indra, and so on.

Talking about the unique initiative, Saheb Lal Mishra, Principal at the Lucknow-based college said, “Students have less knowledge about Indian culture, so we have done this to enhance their knowledge."

The alphabet chart created by the school not only has names and images of mythical and historic figures but also shares descriptions of them. For instance, Arjun is described as a ‘great warrior and Chanakya as an ‘ideal teacher’.

The school’s efforts of making children get in touch with their roots do not just end here. The principal said that they are trying to follow a similar pattern with the Hindi alphabet (varnamala) as well. Since Hindi has more letters, its process is taking more time.

The school is run by Nagar Nigam and was set-up in 1897. It is located in the capital Lucknow and is 125 years old.

