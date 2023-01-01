AAI Executive Recruitment: Apply for 272 Posts Through GATE Score, Salary up to Rs 1,40,000

The Airports Authority of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive posts. Now the recruitment for executive posts will be done through the GATE score.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process was started on December 22 and will close on January 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 272 posts in the organisation.

AAI Executive Recruitment: Vacancy

Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil): 32 posts

Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical): 47 posts

Junior Executive (Electronics): 187 posts

Junior Executive (Architecture): 6 posts

AAI Executive Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Maximum age limit is 27 years as on January 21, 2023. The maximum age limit is relaxable by three years for OBC (NCL) and five years for SC and ST candidates.

Education: For the post of Junior Executive (Engineering-Civil), Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical), and Junior Executive (Electronics) a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology degree in that particular specialisation is required. For the post of Junior Executive (Architecture), a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and registration with the Council of Architecture is needed.

AAI Executive Recruitment: Application Fees

Application Fee of Rs 300 is to be paid through online mode. However, the SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates are exempted from payment of fee. Fee submitted by any other mode will not be accepted.

AAI Executive Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates can apply for the posts of Junior Executive (Engineering-Civil), Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical), and Junior Executive (Electronics) on the basis of either GATE 2020 or GATE 2021, or GATE 2022 and for the post of Junior Executive (Architecture) on the basis of GATE 2022.

AAI Executive Recruitment: Salary

For the post of Junior Executive, the pay scale is between Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

