AAI Invites Applications for Over 50 Non-executive Positions, Pay Up To Rs 1,10,000

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Western Region, has invited applications for filling a total of 55 non-executive posts. The recruitment is open for candidates who are domiciled in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa. Applicants may apply online through the application link hosted on the Career pages of the AAI website. The online registration of applications will open on October 15 and conclude on November 14.

Candidates will have to measure up to the prescribed physical standards for each post to be eligible for the jobs. Depending on the post applied for, candidates will have to go through multiple processes including computer-based tests, document verification, medical fitness/physical measurement test, driving test, physical endurance test, etc.

AAI Recruitment: Vacancies

According to AAI notification, there are a total of 25 Senior assistant vacancies currently open. Of these, six posts are in the field of official language, four are in operations, three are in electronics and the remaining 12 are vacancies in the finance field. The scale of pay for senior posts will range from Rs 36,000- 1,10,000.

Additionally, there are a total of 30 Junior Assistant posts divided between seven human resources vacancies and 23 fire services jobs.

AAI Recruitment: Eligibility

Age-

The age limit of the application is set between 18 to 30 years as on September 30, 2022. However, relaxation is provided to candidates belonging to SC/ST, PwD, OBC (non-creamy layer), and other reserved categories.

Education Qualification-

Senior Assistant (Official Language): Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level or Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level.

Junior Assistant (Human Resource): Graduate + 30/25 W.P.M. English/ Hindi Typing speed.

Senior Assistant (Operations): Graduate with possession of Light Motor Vehicle licence valid as on 30.09.2022. Diploma in Management will be preferred.

Senior Assistant (Electronics): Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Radio Engineering.

Senior Assistant ( Finance): Graduate preferably B.Com with Computer training course of 3 to 6 months.

Junior Assistant (Fire Services): 10+3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Fire with minimum 50% marks or 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50% marks

AAI Recruitment: Salary

For these posts, the pay will range from Rs. 31,000-92,000. On top of the basic pay, the advertisement states that “Dearness Allowance, Perks @35% of Basic Pay, HRA and other benefits which include CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Scheme, Medical Benefits etc. are admissible" as per AAI rules and regulations.

AAI Recruitment: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS categories have to pay a Rs 1000 application fee (excluding bank charges). For all others, the fee is exempted.

AAI is yet to announce the tentative date for the online examination. It will make all further announcements related to the recruitment process on its official website only. Applicants are advised to refer to AAI’s official website for regular updates.

