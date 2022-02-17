AAP's Education Model in Delhi Inspired by Guru Ravidas, Ambedkar: Sanjay Singh

The education model presented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi is derived from the thoughts of Guru Ravidas and B R Ambedkar, party leader Sanjay Singh said here on Wednesday. Singh, the AAP’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said this after paying obeisance at the Guru Ravidas temple at Seer Govardhan, the place of birth of the mystic poet-reformer on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Singh said Guru Ravidas worked all his life against casteism and discrimination in the society and continued to inspire people through his life lessons. “He taught us that people’s work and not their caste make them big or small. The Aam Aadmi Party works on these principles. The education model presented in Delhi by Arvind Kejriwal is derived from Sant Ravidas and Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s thoughts and works towards making India an educated nation," he told reporters.

“The AAP not only respects Sant Ravidas but tries to follow the path shown by him and abide by his thoughts. I have come to express my respects and on behalf of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, our Punjab leader Bhagwant Mann and all other workers of the party," Singh said. After his visit to the temple, the AAP leader took to social media to say that he prayed for the prosperity of the nation and hoped that the invaluable thoughts of Guru Ravidas on “love, brotherhood and amity" will continue to guide everyone.

Besides Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also visited Varanasi on Wednesday to pay their respects to Guru Ravidas, who commands a nationwide following, especially among a section of Dalits.

