ABVP Members Protest at Kirori Mal College After Roof of Building Inside Campus Collapsed

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members at Kirori Mal College on Monday staged protest against the administration after the roof of the building housing the Geography department collapsed on Monday. ABVP members alleged that a professor was also injured due to the sudden collapse of the roof, which “led to immense fear amongst the college students." There was no reaction from college administration the issue. They further said “the students were afraid to come to the college," after which the ABVP unit protested against the college administration.

The protesting students also submitted a memorandum to the principal of Kirori Mal college. “The college’s principal told us that the administration is ready to take action in the interests of the students and will fix all the infrastructure within a month. It also added that a committee has been formed which will investigate the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the culprits," claimed ABVP Kirori Mal unit president, Moksh Dwivedii.

“The students were very upset due to the careless attitude of the college administration and the incident of the roof collapse that happened is not tolerable at any cost," he alleged.

