ABVP Protest at JNU to Demand Resumption of Offline Classes at School of International Studies

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday staged a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) demanding the resumption of offline classes in the varsity’s School of International Studies (SIS). The JNU reopened its campus to resume offline classes and in-person teaching in February. However, the students have claimed that the offline classes in the School of International Studies haven’t started yet.

The protest was organised in front of SIS Dean’s office. In a statement, the ABVP said it stands with SIS students in the fight for offline classes, seminars and workshops. It also condemned the “undemocratic and authoritarian approach" of the Dean with regards to offline classes.

“On 7th February 2022, JNU VC released a circular to commence offline classes in all schools. Even after that, SIS Dean has relentlessly refused to start offline classes in SIS, which shows his inactivity regarding student issues. “Additionally SIS used to organise school level seminars before the commencement of new semester, which has now totally stopped under new Dean," said ABVP JNU president Rohit Kumar.

