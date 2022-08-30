Accenture Off-Camps Drive is on, Freshers Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 4.5 lakh

Accenture, a multinational management consulting, technology services, and outsourcing firm is hiring candidates for the posts of PWD - Associate Software Engineer (ASE). Those who match the eligibility criteria for the vacancy can send online applications through the ‘career’ tab of the official site, www.accenture.com.

Who can apply?

Notably, freshers pursuing or have completed the ‘BE, B.Tech – CSE/ IT/ ECE; MCA’ courses from the batches of 2020, 2021 or 2022 can apply for the positions. There are multiple locations where the company’s office is situated; Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Kolkata, and Hyderabad are among them.

“Join our team that is developing, designing and maintaining technologies that improve the way our clients and the world works. Working in challenging and dynamic environments, using their versatility to create and support technology solutions that meet client requirements from analysis to implementation," reads the job description section of the official advertisement.

Selected candidates would be required to design, build, test, assemble, support, and configure applications using business requirements. They would also have to understand business drivers that significantly influence the firm’s performance and deliver the desired software. On top of everything, the company is seeking candidates who have good analytical and problem-solving skills, aptitude to learn, and proficiency in verbal and communication skills.

Salary structure

Those who will get selected for the position will be given a salary of Rs 4,50,000 lakh per month. Accenture is known for its leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. A total of 6,24,000 of its employees try to come up to the expectations of desired technology and human imagination and serve clients in more than 120 countries.

Meanwhile, Accenture Ventures, the investment arm of the global information technology (IT) services firm, has announced an undisclosed strategic investment in Indian space-tech startup, Pixxel. The move follows Pixxel’s $25 million Series A fundraising announced in March this year, and makes Accenture Ventures the second global fund to have invested in an Indian space-tech firm, after Canada’s Radical Ventures led the company’s funding round in March.

