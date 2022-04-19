Accenture to Hire 1.5 Lakh People This Year

Accenture is planning to hire as many as 1,50,000 people in the upcoming fiscal year. In 2021, the company has hired over 70,000 people in India. The company in its India office has currently more than 2,50,000 employees.

The company earlier had over 3 lakh employees in 2014. Now, it has doubled the number of employees across all its offices. The total headcount in the last financial year was at 6,24,000. Among the skills that helped the company grow are cloud, cyber security, and data analytics.

Further, candidates selected for the jobs at Accenture will have to work from the metaverse on their first day. They will be given VR headsets. The company’s virtual campus on the metaverse is called the Nth floor where people meet, collaborate, and learn. As per reports, the metaverse experience is said to be 30-40 per cent more productive than traditional ways of learning.

Accenture’s Metaverse Continuum business group which is led by Paul Daugherty, group chief executive for technology and chief technology officer says it requires several digital skills. These include XR, blockchain, gaming, security, and artificial intelligence.

The IT company has created digital twins of its physical offices in Bengaluru, Madrid, San Francisco. It has 600 patents in the metaverse.

Meanwhile, Cognizant has over 2 lakh employees in India, Capgemini at 1.5 lakh and IBM at 1 lakh. Along with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL, these companies too are likely to increase their news hires and it could go up to three lakh as per experts.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) too has said it recruited 35,209 employees on a net basis in the quarter that ended March 31 this year which is the highest ever net addition in a quarter. In the past year, it hired a total of 1,03,546 people which is also its highest till date. The total employee headcount is at 5,92,195. The company added one lakh freshers from campuses in FY22 against the stated target of 40,000. TCS further informed that it has set a similar target of 40,000 for FY23 as well.

On the other hand, Infosys hired 85,000 freshers in the financial year that ended on March 31. A total of 54,396 employees were hired in the past year. It aims to hire over 50,000 freshers this year.

