Accommodate Ukraine-Returned Medical Students in Indian Colleges: Rahul Gandhi Urges Health Minister

Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament (MP) and former president of the Indian National Congress (INC) has written to the Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging the minister to accommodate the Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine in local medical colleges, or to facilitate their transfer them to medical colleges in other foreign countries.

Rahul Gandhi made this request from his official Facebook page. He wrote in his post saying, “Lack of clarity has threatened their professional future. It would be a travesty of justice if first and second year students are required to take NEET examinations and restart their MBBS studies, as many news reports have indicated. These students deserve a sympathetic and expeditious response from the government."

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi also included a copy of the complaint he received from a group of Kerala medical students, who were studying in Ukrainian medical schools. He mentioned in the letter that these students had spoken with him about the uncertainty surrounding their future schooling and careers.

Gandhi also stated that, in accordance with numerous news reports, first- and second-year Indian medical students studying in Ukraine will need to retake the MBBS programme after taking the NEET. Gandhi urged the minister to find a solution to these problems.

Foreign medical graduates must comply with National Medical Commission (NMC) requirements requiring them to finish a minimum 54-month medical programme. According to Rahul Gandhi, it would be difficult for the students to return to Ukraine and finish their degrees. Additionally, he brought up the Supreme Court’s directive to the NMC to develop a one-time plan to accommodate these students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.