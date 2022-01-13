ACET 2022 Registrations Begin: How to Become Actuary, Exam Pattern, Steps to Apply

The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) has started the online registration for the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET). Interested candidates may register for the exam online on or before the last date, June 2 at the official website at actuariesindia.org. The ACET June 2022 will be conducted in a remote proctored online mode on June 25. The institute will be conducting online mock examinations to give an idea of the technical requirements of the home exam.

After the closure of the registration window, IAI will be issuing admit cards for the examination on June 10. While appearing for the examination, candidates need to keep a printed copy of this admit card and a government-issued photo ID card with them. More details about the home exam will be made available to students on their ACET login on June 23.

Advertisement

>Also read| WBJEE to SRMJEE, List of Engineering Entrance Exams That Have Opened Applications

ACET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for taking ACET, the candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent examination with English as a compulsory subject. Candidates must also have cleared graduation or postgraduation in one of the fields — finance or any other stream with math as core subjects, mathematical sciences, engineering, statistics, chartered accountant, cost accountant, or company secretary.

ACET 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Log on to IAI’s official website

Advertisement

Step 2. Click on the ‘ACET Registration 2022’ link available on the homepage

Step 3. Sign up on the portal using the required details

Step 4. After successful registration on the website, log in using your ACET student credentials

Step 5. Fill the application form for ACET June 2022 with all the required details

Step 6. Attach soft copies of the required documents

Step 7. Pay the application fee before submitting your form

Step 8. Save a copy of the form for future use or reference.

Advertisement

>Read| National Mathematics Day 2021: Career Options After Pursuing Math

ACET 2022: Exam Pattern

Advertisement

The exam will be held for three hours featuring 70 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of a total of 100 marks. Out of the total marks, 30 marks will be for math and statistics, 15 marks for data interpretation and English, and 10 marks for logical reasoning. The exam carries no negative marking. The passing mark is 50 per cent.

Every year, the exam is held two times — June and December. The ACET is valid for three years from the date of declaration of the results. Candidates who do not take the student membership of IAI within the specified period will have to appear for the exam again.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.