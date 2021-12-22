Adityanath and BJP Copying AAP: Kejriwal on UP Govt's Happiness Curriculum for Schools

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to introduce happiness curriculum’ in primary schools, saying the Yogi Adityanath dispensation is copying the AAP government.

Preparations are underway to implement happiness curriculum’ in primary schools of Uttar Pradesh, on the lines of Chhattisgarh and Delhi, under a pilot project aimed at making students more sensitive towards nature, society and the country.

The course is being developed keeping in mind the geographical and cultural conditions of Uttar Pradesh, state in-charge (happiness curriculum) Saurabh Malviya told.

