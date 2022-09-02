After clearing class 12 students with commerce stream often get confused between BCom, BBA, and BCA as their degree options. Which among these is better and which undergraduate degree can serve you the best?

BCom (Bachelor of Commerce) is a traditional course, while BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) and BCA (Bachelor in Computer Application) are professional courses.

BBA degree focuses on theoretical subjects such as finance, marketing, and human resources, BCom is more focused on the core principles of Accounts, Economics, and Business Administration. Simultaneously, BCA is a technical concept-based study that consists of topics like C++, JAVA, and computer fundamentals.

Read | ‘Will be Forced to Protest’ if NEET PG Counselling Not Started Soon, Resident Doctors to Health Ministry

Advertisement

BBA is considered to be the simpler of these three courses since it is based on theoretical ideas that can be easily comprehended by everyone. Simultaneously, BCom and BCA take a more technical approach. While BCA is a simple choice for science students and BCom is a viable alternative for a commerce student, BBA is appropriate for both streams.

BCA course is a great option for students who are interested in technical aspects and computers but do not want to pursue an engineering degree, believe academicians. However, only those students can go forwards with a BCA degree who have studied mathematics in Class 11 and Class 12. There is no such compulsion for B.com and BBA degrees.

“The syllabus of all these three courses is very different from each other that’s why one must pursue a course considering their future goals and their strength and weaknesses. We can not say one degree is better than the other," says counselor Swati Salunkhe.

Switching between BCA and B.com courses is difficult if you have no prior knowledge because BCA and BCom are more stream-oriented. On the other hand, a BBA gives fundamental knowledge of management without requiring a student to have any prior experience.

Advertisement

Dr. Santosh Yadav, a professor from the Department of Commerce, Sarojini Naidu Govt. Girls PG College, Bhopal says that with BBA and BCA courses it becomes important that students also pursue Master’s degree in the same programme. “If one pursues BBA or BCA future options for a Master’s degree get very limited, whereas if one pursues BCom, students have the option to become anything from Charted Accountant to a lawyer. Considering the confusion and uncertainties which students generally face during their Bachelor’s BCom is a safer option and opens many doors," he adds.

BCom can also help students while preparing for national-level competitive exams, especially when it comes to eligibility for bank exams.

Advertisement

BBA offers various specializations such as Finance, Human Resources, Banking and Insurance, Marketing, Foreign Trade, Hospitality, Hotel Management, Information technology, Communication and Media, Hospital and Healthcare Management, etc.

“Whatever the student pursues, in the end, hard work is important. These days everyone has a Bachelor’s degree and to make themselves stand out in the industry one has to prove their skills. For that to follow, one should go forward with the course of their interest," says Accountancy professor Jitendra Jat.

Various job roles for people with a BBA degree include Financial manager, Tax Assistant, Credit and risk Manager, Insurance manager, Marketing executive, Sales manager, Research associate, Strategy and Business Operations Manager

Advertisement

Entrepreneurship, Teacher/Lecturer, etc.

Job Prospects for people with a BCA degree includes Software Developer, Technical Analyst, System Administrators Programmer, Tech support, Web developer, etc. Simultaneously people with B.com can get a job as Accountants, Tax Assistants, Chartered accountants, Actuaries, Bank PO, Financial Analysts, etc.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here