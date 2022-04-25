AEEE 2022 Phase 1 Exams From July 1, All You Need to Know About BTech Admissions at Amrita Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will be conducting only Center-Based Tests (CBT) for admission to its engineering courses including BTech programs offered at Amrita School of Engineering – Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Amaravati.

Like JEE, Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2022 too will be held twice a year. Candidates will be selected based on the best scores obtained in two attempts.Apart from AEEE, Amrita will also enroll students using JEE Mains 2022 or SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) or Pearson UG Entrance Examination Score (PUEE).

The AEEE 2022 phase 1 will be from July 1 to 4, and phase 2 will be conducted from July 22 to 25. The exam will be based on JEE Main’s exam model.

The entrance exam will have a total of 100 questions including 40 questions from mathematics, 30 from physics, 25 from chemistry, and five questions from the English section. The exam will be for 300 marks. Every correct question will be for three marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. Students will have to solve the exam in two hours and 30 minutes.

As many as 70 per cent of seats in each branch is reserved for candidates with AEEE 2022 ranks. One-fourth of seats are set apart for JEE Mains, and 3 per cent and 2 per cent of seats, respectively, are earmarked for Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) score and Pearson UG Entrance Examination Score (PUEE) score.

Amrita also extends an opportunity to the interested to attend the free AEEE - JEE practice test conducted by Amrita every Sunday.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has reserved 50 per cent of seats for meritorious students who score high rank in AEEE 2022, top percentile/scores in JEE Mains 2022, top scorers in SAT and PUEE. A scholarship seat is allotted during the Centralised Seat Allotment Process, based on the rank and the choice of the branch opted by the candidate. Scholarship in the subsequent years of program is based on the CGPA scored.

