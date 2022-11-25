AEEE 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to Begin Registrations for Engineering Entrance on Nov 27

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is going to start its registration for AEEE (Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering) 2023 on November 27, 2022.

Admission to B. Tech programs offered at Amrita School of Engineering – Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Amaravati is based on the rank secured in Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering 2023 or JEE Mains 2023 or SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) or Pearson UG Engineering Entrance Examination Score (PUEEE).

If the applicant has both the AEEE 2023 rank and JEE Mains 2023 percentile, there is more possibility of getting into the branch with the highest priority with scholarship fees.

Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering 2023 will be conducted in the Computer Based Test mode across 140 cities in the country. The duration of AEEE 2023 will be 2.5 hours with 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English.

The B.Tech branches offered across 5 campuses include Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence- CAI), Automation and Robotics Engineering (ARE), Mechanical Engineering (MEE), Electrical and Computer Engineering (ELC), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) & Electronics and Computer Engineering (EAC) to name a few.

The eligibility for appearing in the AEEE test is 12th class or equivalent from a recognized board with not less than 55% in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics separately, and an aggregate minimum of 60% in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Over 200 students from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham get the opportunity to study abroad each year under various programs.

Amrita varsity also trains its students through the four-year B.Tech course in soft skills with the award of 6 credits that goes into their degree and encourages them to undergo various certification programmes. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is ranked 5th by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

