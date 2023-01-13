AEEE 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to Conduct Engineering Entrance Exam in April

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Tamil Nadu has announced the dates for Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2023. The exam will be held in two sessions. While the first phase will take place between April 21 and 28, the second session will start on May 5 and end on May 11. The application window is already open for AEEE 2023 and those interested can register via the official website at amrita.edu.

The registration process was started on November 18, 2022. Admission to B.Tech programs offered at Amrita School of Engineering - Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Amaravati is based on the rank obtained in AEEE 2023 or JEE Main 2023.

As per the official portal, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a deemed University, ranked 5th in the country by NIRF. Interested candidates who are willing to take admissions to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for the BTech programme can apply online by following these steps.

AEEE 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Students have to visit the official portal of Amrita Online Admission Portal (AOAP)

Step 2: In the next step, sign in with the email Id and password.

Step 3: The application form will appear on your screen. Fill out your personal information, and required details.

Step 4: Fill out the mode of admission between AEEE 2023 or JEE Main score 2023.

Step 5: Choose the examination centre preference.

Step 6: Now cross-check the application before payment.

Step 7: Pay the fees and submit the form.

Step 8: Take a screenshot or printout for future reference.

AEEE 2023: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs. 1,200 for AEEE. Those who are applying for AEEE+JEE will be required to pay Rs. 1,200 and separate fees for JEE - Rs. 500.

AEEE 2023: Exam Pattern

Amrita Entrance Examination 2023 will be conducted in computer-based test mode in 140 cities of the country and selected cities of other countries. The duration of AEEE 2023 will be 2 hours 30 minutes consisting of 100 questions from physics, chemistry, science, and English.

If the applicant has both AEEE 2023 rank and JEE Main 2023 percentile, then the chances of getting into the top branch with a scholarship fee are high. Candidates can practice with sample papers and learn more about the exam pattern with mock questions. The mock test is available on the official page of the university.

