AFCAT 2022 Applications Begin for Indian Air Force Officers in Flying, Ground Duty

The Indian Air Force has invited applications for the recruitment of officers in flying and ground duty for both technical and non-technical branches. The application process has begun today - December 1 and will conclude on December 30. Interested can apply at the official websites, careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.

A total of 317 vacancies have been advertised by the air force. These jobs will fall under the Short Service Commission (SSC). To be selected for these jobs, candidates will have to clear a written exam, intelligence rating test, picture perception, discussion round, and psychological test. Selected candidates will be called for group discussion and then interview.

AFCAT IAF Officer Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

>Age: Applicant should be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The age will be calculated as of January 1, 2023. For the flying branch upper age limit is 24 years and for ground duty, it is 26 years.

>Education: Candidates must have cleared class 12 with mathematics and physics as subjects. They must also have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in both the subjects. They must also have graduated with BE or BTech degree from any recognised university with 60 per cent marks.

AFCAT IAF Officer Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IAF AFCAT

Step 2: Click on the recruitment notification on the homepage, once released

Step 3: Register using your name, date of birth, etc

Step 4: Fill the form

Step 5. Pay the application fee, download and take a printout of the application form

AFCAT IAF Officer Recruitment 2022: salary

Finally selected candidates will get paid in the bracket of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. Candidates will also get an MSP of Rs 15,500. Additionally, allowance based on nature of duty and place of positioning will also be given.

