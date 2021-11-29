After 100% Cut-offs, Delhi University to Relook at Admission Formula in Next Meeting

Delhi University’s admission process has been at the receiving end of criticism for its high and almost unrealistic cutoffs. The criteria get tougher every year, and 100 per cent cut-offs in many DU colleges give sleepless nights to the aspirants. State board students complain of an undue advantage to CBSE students who come through an “easier marking process".

The varsity is now reportedly mulling to bring changes in its admission system. Speaking to The Indian Express, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the varsity was looking into how to conduct next year’s admission and will take a final call in its December 10 academic council meeting.

Singh acknowledged the hardships faced by state board students and said that the fact that state boards aren’t as liberal in giving marks like CBSE cannot be ignored. He revealed that the university is looking into multiple options available for next year’s admission process. The first of which would be continuing with the current method of cutoffs.

The second option available to DU is to adopt the normalisation of various boards’ marks. Explaining this method, Singh said, “Suppose in one board, the topper is of 90 per cent and in another board, the topper is of 70 per cent, we make all 100 per cent normalise the marks of all students and then determine merit." While he also acknowledged the limitation of this criteria, Singh believed that the method was doable. He cited the example of Birla Institute of Technology of how they effectively used this criterion in their early stage.

Other alternatives include admission through an entrance test or adopting a mixed model where both board marks and entrance test performance can be considered. The demand for adopting an entrance-based formula for admission in DU has been on the rise in recent years. Eight DU colleges had released their first cutoff list last month, requiring 100 percent marks for admission this year.

