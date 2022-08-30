After 19 Years, Allahabad University to Hire Professors in Political Science Dept, 27 Vacancies Open

Allahabad University (AU) is seeking to recruit 27 teachers for its political science and sociology department. The varsity has scheduled interviews for the vacancies from September 7 to 10. It has been 19 years since AU hired a lecturer in the political science department, reported a leading news daily.

The dean and the programme head of the department, Prof Pankaj Kumar said that it was in 2003 when the last hiring was done to fill out four posts — one for professor and one for associate, and two for assistant professors. Later Dr Ashwani Kumar Dubey and Dr Sanjeev Kumar left the varsity as they were appointed to other institutes. As of now, five professors are working in the political science department.

Also read| FCI is Hiring for 113 Manager Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,40,000, Registrations Begin Tomorrow

Advertisement

Out of the total number of posts, 24 posts are for the political science department and 3 for the sociology programme. Out of 24 vacancies in the political science department, 15 posts are reserved for assistant professor, 7 for associate professor and 2 for the post of professor.

Recently the university concluded the interview process for its 33 vacancies in the department of ancient history, archeology and culture. This recruitment drive included 5 posts for professors, 11 for associate professors and 16 for assistant professors. Moreover, interviews have also been concluded for 21 vacant positions in the department of education. Through this recruitment, the varsity filled two positions for professors, 7 for Associate professors and 12 for assistant professors.

Read| JKSSB FAA, JE Civil Exams Cancelled, Jammu-Kashmir Govt Orders CBI Probe in Selection Process

Meanwhile, the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is hiring teachers as well. It has invited applications for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) posts across various Army schools. Candidates may send their application online at AWES’ official website, awesindia.com, on or before October 5.

While CTET/TET is not mandatory for applications for OST, teaching certificates are required at the time of appointment. Candidates who have not qualified CTET/TET but found fit in all other aspects may be considered for appointment on vacancies which may be adhoc in nature till attainment of the required qualification.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here