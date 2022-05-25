After 2 Years of Online Classes, 31% Teachers Still Not Proficient in Digital Teaching: Survey

Despite two years of online teaching learning process, over 30.58 per cent of teachers are still not highly proficient with digital tools, reveals a recent report by TeamLease EdTech. The report titled ‘Digital Transformation of the Teaching Community’ reveals that 93.39 per cent of teachers can operate virtual classrooms, 50.41 per cent can conduct online assessments, and 40.50 per cent can use content authoring tools; on the other hand only 31.40 per cent can manage an online LMS and 14.88 per cent can operate virtual cloud labs.

The report further highlights that because of sudden transition to online teaching, majority of teachers (close to 79.34 per cent) learnt by practice/doing. Moreover, teachers also equipped and prepared themselves by taking course provided by institutions (35.54 per cent), from friends/colleagues/family (25.62 per cent) and by undertaking self-sponsored courses (19.01 per cent).

Advertisement

Read | Rajasthan Teacher Takes Online Class on Wedding Day, Becomes Viral Sensation

The report also delves into the sentiment of teachers about the future of digital intervention in education. Interestingly 90.08 per cent of teachers foresee a use for the technical and pedagogical skills that they have acquired over the last two years. In fact, 66.94 per cent of them felt that these new skills have opened better career opportunities for them.

According to the survey findings, teachers have expressed their interest to continue using digital tools in the future for virtual classrooms (74.38 per cent), online assignments (61.98 per cent), pre-recording content (50.41 per cent) and online examinations (39.67 per cent). Moreover, 26.45 per cent of teachers also want to use virtual cloud labs.

Read | Years On, Teachers Draw Salaries for Being Recruited at Non-Existent School

Loss of Interest Key challenge

Advertisement

The report also dives into the challenges in the digital learning space. 75.04 per cent of educators feel that students tend to lose interest during online classes and 44.63 per cent of teachers feel that both students and teachers are still uncomfortable with digital integration.

From an infrastructural point of view, 65.29 per cent of teachers feels internet connectivity is a challenge and 50.41 per cent of them feel that there is a shortage of dedicated laptops/smartphones with students.

Advertisement

Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech, said, “In India, there are 1,100 Universities, 42,343 colleges and 11,779 standalone institutions and 38.5 million students. With the aggressive push towards digitization in learning through the National Education Policy (NEP), and UGC’s recent announcements enabling more universities to go online; it is imperative that a higher percentage of teachers are highly proficient and better equipped with the nuances of online teaching."

“As our survey indicates, 39.67% of teachers still feel that the training is inadequate and they need further skilling to enable them to teach their students more effectively", added Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder & President, TeamLease EdTech.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.