After 6 Students Test Covid-19 Positive at Anna University, High Alert on Campus

As many as six students of Anna University has tested positive for Covid-19. The Tamil Nadu health department has put the varsity campus on high alert. Out of the 40 samples tested so far, six turned positive on Tuesday. To prevent any further spread of the virus in the campus, contact tracing, testing of asymptomatic people, and saturation tests will also be done, sources in the health department told news agency IANS.

The state health department had conducted tests on other samples as well and is awaiting for the results. J Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu health secretary had paid a visit to the campus and said that the health department is taking all measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. He has also asked students to isolate themselves to keep themselves safe.

The authorities have said that more tests would be conducted among students on the campus. Both students and faculty have been asked to be on high alert and take preventive measures themselves. Students with any symptoms such as influenza, cold, fever, and cough have been asked to come forward and take the tests immediately. The department, in a circular, has called upon the students, faculty and other staff members not to wait for testing and do it on a priority basis if they have any Covid-19 like symptoms.

The health secretary has said that Covid-19 cases are under control, however, even after taking both doses of vaccination, some people are testing positive. The officials have said that the Covid-19 clusters are formed only among people who have a travel history or are attending functions where there are huge gatherings.

Earlier this month, 28 students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Calcutta had tested positive for Covid. Students from the executive MBA batch were called on campus as offline classes had begun. There are a total of 76 students in MBA executive programme, of which 26 had tested positive for coronavirus. In addition, the institute has asked 58 others to isolate themselves.

