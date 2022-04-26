After Bible in Schools Row, Karnataka Govt to Inspect Syllabus Taught in Christian Institutions

After a Bengaluru-based school made it mandatory for students to carry the bible to schools, the state government will now hold inspections at all Christian educational institutes in the state. Karnataka Govt will ask all block education officers to visit Christian institutions and carry out inspections. The syllabus being taught at all Christian institutions will be inspected, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said.

This comes after the Clarence High School had come under the scanner of the Hindu outfits for directing all the students, including non-Christians, to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons.

This is nothing but compelling someone to follow someone else’s faith, which violates the Supreme Court ruling and misuse of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution dealing with religious liberty. It also violates the Child Rights Protection Act, the Hindu activist claimed.

According to details shared by Mohan Gowda, spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi with News18 PTI, the institution forced parents to sign a declaration in which they have to accept that their child attended Bible classes. In the ‘Declaration by Parents,’ it was said, You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class, and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare, and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during his/her stay at Clarence High School." Gowda said the policies of the school say only those parents and children who have no objection to the guidelines can apply for admission.

The school, however, clarified that they are not carrying out any conversion activities and the Bible was taught as any textbook or scripture and all parents are made aware of the traditions of the school before admissions.

Interestingly, this controversy comes at a time when the Karnataka education department is contemplating introducing Bhagvad Gita as part of the school curriculum.

Adding that former president APJ Abdul Kalam had talked about the positive impact of the religious textbook, Nagesh had said that there was nothing wrong with people of different faiths listening to the Bhagavad Gita as it guides life.

