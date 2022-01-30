After BTech, MBBS Goes Local, Madhya Pradesh Considering Medical Education in Regional Language

The Madhya Pradesh government will now be offering medical courses in Hindi. The syllabus is currently being prepared in Hindi. The state government has formed a high-level committee and conducted a meeting. The state education minister Vishwas Sarang said the government is working on getting medical education done in Hindi as well.

This comes after the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has allowed 20 of its engineering colleges to teach Btech courses in languages other than English. Content for the same is currently being prepared. It has also asked colleges to hold mandatory English communication classes for students studying in local languages. The implementation of the regional languages which also includes Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu apart from Hindi is being done in a phased manner and other languages will follow, the council had said.

Sarang had earlier, on Hindi Day, said that MP would offer the option of studying medicine in Hindi “in the near future" and a committee would be formed to ensure that medical education courses (material) are prepared in Hindi. “In the near future, we will start medical studies in Hindi too," he said on Hindi Diwas.

The minister had also announced that lectures on RSS founder KB Hedgewar, Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, Swami Vivekananda, and B R Ambedkar will be included in the first-year foundation course of MBBS across medical colleges in MP. The decision was taken to instill social and medical ethics in students, he had said.

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has also planned to include Ramayana, Mahabharata, and lessons on Ramsetu, the mythological bridge lord Ram used to reach Lanka, in the state engineering courses. MP higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav had said that there is nothing wrong with it and anyone who wants to learn about lord Ram’s character and his contributions of the era could learn this. The state is also planning to include Urdu in the syllabus through Ghazals, he had said.

