After CBSE, CISCE Takes Back Two Board Exams a Year Policy, ISC, ICSE 2023 to have Annual Exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board has decided to roll back its earlier decision over two board exams format for ICSE and ISC Board Exam 2023. As per the latest notification released by the CISCE Board, now the Class 10 and Class 12 board Exams will be held once a year from 2023. Students can check the official on the board’s website at cisce.org

The new two exam format, which was exams in semester 1 and semester 2 exams was introduced owing to the pandemic. However, now the board has rolled back its decision, and gone back to one board exam, similar to what was being followed a year prior.

Apart from this, the CISCE Board also announced the tentative timeline for the CISCE Board Exam 2023. The official notice published by CISCE Board reads that the ICSE, ISC Board exams 2023 will be conducted in February/ March 2023.

Advertisement

The official notice reads, “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the academic year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023."

Meanwhile, CBSE has also gone back to the annual examination system. CBSE had only opted for term 1 and term 2 exams for the 2022 batch as a precautionary measure after not being able to hold some exams in 2021, and no exam in 2020. Now, with the covid-19 situation under control, the board has done away with two-term exams and will return to the annual examination system.

Additionally, the board has also revised the syllabus for classes 9 to 12. Since 2020, the board exams are being held based on a syllabus curtailed by 30 per cent. Now, the board has revised the syllabus for these classes to go back to what it was before the covid-19 hit India. The board has also changed some of the chapters.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.