After Delhi, Schools in Haryana to Remain Shut Due to Pollution

Schools in some parts of Haryana will remain closed till Wednesday, November 17 due to a high level of air pollution. The Haryana government has decided to close schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar, according to a report by Hindustan Times. This comes after the Delhi government announced the closure of schools for a week starting from Monday.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government had opened physical classes for students of 6 to 12 in July, classes 4 and 5 on September 1, and classes 1 to 3 from September 20. The schools will remain shut for three days owing to the high air pollution levels in Delhi NCR.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has not only directed schools to remain shut and resort to online classes, but it has also asked government offices to remain close and opt for work from home instead. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that schools in the capital will be closed from Monday.

“For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don’t have to breathe polluted air," Kejriwal had said.

Schools reopened in Delhi for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 and the remaining from November 1. The schools were allowed to reopen with 50 per cent of students per classroom. Teachers were directed to be fully vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Schools have been shut in the capital since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Post-Diwali, the air quality in Delhi has worsened and has reached ‘severe’ air quality. The overall air quality in Delhi on Saturday morning was recorded in the “severe" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 499 at 7:35 am, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR).

