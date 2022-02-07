After Demand from Private Schools, Uttar Pradesh Allows Classes 9 to 12 on Campus

The Uttar Pradesh government has reopened schools from today, February 7 for classes 9 to 12 following a decrease in the Covid-19 cases in the state. Colleges and universities have also been allowed to reopen. The government is, however, yet to announce the reopening of the remaining. Online classes will continue at the same time.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi, in an official notification, had announced that educational institutions for classes 9 and above, along with all degree colleges, can reopen from February 7, reported news agency ANI. The schools and colleges were earlier directed to remain close till February 6 due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

>Also read| >95% of Kids in Govt Schools Vaccinated, Their Emotional Health a Challenge: Sisodia

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath in an administrative meeting told officials, “On January 17, active cases in the state were 1,01,600 and now it has come to 41,000 and within a week it may become zero."

This comes after the Unaided Private Schools Association (UPSA) Uttar Pradesh demanded the reopening of schools. They had sought the reopening of schools with immediate effect and also to allow the increment of fees. They also said that if the schools are not reopened, then the government would have to sacrifice the cooperation of private schools during the election.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be conducting pre-board examinations followed by board exams. It is however yet to release the datesheet of the class 10 and 12 board exams for 2022.

The UPMSP board exam 2022 for classes 10 and 12 is expected to be held in the fourth week of March 2022. The UP deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma said that the board exams will be held after the upcoming assembly election in the state ends. Hence, it is likely that the board exams will be conducted in March. While the theory exams are likely to be held in the fourth week of March, and the practical exams are expected to be held in the third week of February. Advertisement

>Read| Schools 2.0: How Will Schools Function Post-Pandemic? New Guidelines Issued

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, schools in Delhi, Odisha, Bihar, Kerala, and Gujarat have also reopened physical classes today. While Delhi has allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to attend offline classes, the Gujarat government has allowed the reopening of classes 1 to 9. The Odisha government has allowed the reopening of classes 8 and above for now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.