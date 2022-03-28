After DU, JNU, Now Jamia Admissions too via CUET

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will adopt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admitting students to undergraduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic session, the university said in an official statement. The central university will follow both Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University which too have announced to enrol students on the basis of the new entrance exam.

Students who are interested in applying for those courses will have to fill out online forms of CUET as well as JMI. The university will then release the merit list sharing the names of students who have been shortlisted. Filling only CUET form will not make students automatically eligible for JMI.

This is similar to the practice followed by the university for engineering and medical courses. JMI admits students in BTech programme on the basis of scores in JEE and admission in the BDS programme will be done on the basis of scores in NEET. Similarly, BTech aspirants are required to fill JEE form as well as JMI.

“It has been decided in a meeting attended by the top officials of the university that admissions for selected undergraduate courses will be done through CUET. The university has communicated to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Testing Agency (NTA) about the same," Jamia said in an official notice.

The applications forms for CUET will be available from April 2 at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the entrance exam to the undergraduate courses across central universities up till April 30.

CUET 2022 will consist of the following four sections — section IA will feature 13 languages, Section II will consist of 27 domain-specific subjects and section III will be a general test. A candidate can choose a maximum of any 3 languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together, according to the official notice of CUET. The exam will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

