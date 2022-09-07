After Edtechs Set-up Base in Kota, Allen to Open Regional Centres in Delhi NCR

Allen Career Institute (ACI), has announced to open new centers in Delhi NCR region. It has announced to open seven centres in Kalu Sarai, Dwaraka, Lajpat Nagar, Janakpuri, Faridabad, Noida, and Gurugram by September 30, 2022. Those who are interested to enroll can should know that admissions are open, selection criteria basis the talent search scholarship exams Tallentex to be held on October 9th, 2022.

As per the Allen, official press release, Students will be provided admission to these Delhi & NCR campuses on the basis of Tallentex, the scholarship exam for all students between classes 5 to 10. This scholarship exam would be conducted offline on October 9th 2022, across various centres in New Delhi-NCR region.

The company has coaching services for students from class 6th to 12th in various National and International Olympiads and entrance examinations such as JEE (Advanced & Main), NEET (UG), NTSE, KVPY,National & International Olympiads , aims to expand rapidly and improve learning outcomes for students across India and beyond.

Commenting on the expansion, Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, Allen Career Institute Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are happy to inform that many students who are from Delhi are studying with us in session 2022-23 and performing well in our internal tests. With our new centres in this region, we will put in all our efforts to provide the best in class faculty, infrastructure and study material to help students excel in this region as well."

“As the seats to these coaching centres are limited, admissions will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. The Delhi-NCR study centres will focus on preparing students for JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET – UG, Olympiads, and NTSE. We will also be providing pre-nurture career foundation courses for students from Class 8 to 10." claims the release.

ALLEN is a coaching institute for the preparation of JEE (Advanced), JEE (Main), Pre-Medical (NEET-UG), CA, CS, Class VI to X, KVPY, NTSE, National and International Olympiads. It currently operates 41 Centres across India with more than 2,50,000 students enrolled across all centres in the current session.

