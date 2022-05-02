After Engineering, Now Medical Education Obtained From Pakistani Colleges Not Valid in India

Indian students who pursue medical, dental, or related courses in Pakistan-based universities will not be eligible to practice medicine in India based on their education, said the National Medical Commission (NMC) in its latest notice. This comes after the AICTE had issued a similar notice derecognising engineering education from Pakistani colleges.

“All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing medical education. Any Indian national who intends to take admission in MBBS, BDS or equivalent medical courses in any medical college of Pakistan should not be eligible for appearing in FMGE or seeking employment in India o the basis of educational qualifications acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges before December 2019," the official notice read.

However, migrants and their children who have acquired medical degrees or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE or NEXT seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from MHA, as per the NMC.

Indian students who have pursued medicine abroad need to clear the FMGE exam to be eligible to practice medicine in India.

Earlier a joint advisory issued by the UGC and AICTE was released within a month of the higher education regulator warning Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in China, saying it does not recognise “degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval."

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said, that such public notices are issued in the interest of Indian students who wants to pursue higher studies outside the country. The UGC had issued an advisory in 2019 against studying in institutes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply for the medical entrance exam - NEET 2022. The application process for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test was to conclude on May 6, however, candidates can now apply till May 15. While the application forms can be submitted till May 15, the payment for the application can be submitted till 11:50 pm on the same date, as per the latest notice.

