After Gujarat, Karnataka, Now Proposal to introduce Gita in Schools Across India

After the introduction of the Hindu scripture Gita in Gujarat, the addition of some verses of it in Haryana, and Karnataka too considering to have it soon as part of moral science lectures soon; there is a proposal to have Gita as part of the curriculum in schools, across India.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday recommended that every Indian state government must consider introducing Bhagavad Gita in schools. “Bhagvad Gita teaches us morality and ethics. It shows us the responsibility towards well being of society. Many moral stories are there that can inspire our students. Every state government can think about that," Joshi told ANI.

Recently, Gujarat government has said that Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for classes 6 to 12 across the state from the upcoming academic year. Hence, Joshi added that every state must Gujarat’s decision.

In an attempt to include Indian culture and knowledge system in school education from the academic year 2022-23, in the first phase, values and principles contained in Bhagavad Gita are being introduced in schools from classes 6-12, said Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani.

Bhagavad Gita must be introduced in the form of story and recitation in classes 6 to 8 while in classes 9 to 12, it should be introduced in the first language textbook as story and recitation, he added.

“Recitation of Bhagavad Gita should be included in the prayer programme. Various competitions and creative activities like Shlokgan, Shlokpurti, Vaktrutva, Nibandh, Natya, Chitra, Quiz etc based on Bhagavad Gita should be organized in schools," the minister said adding that the 700-verse long Hindu scripture must also be included in the prayer programmes across schools.

The Karnataka government too is planning to add Bhagawad Gita to the school syllabus. The state primary and secondary education minister B C Nagesh has said that the government will discuss the matter with education experts on the “content of the moral science and duration of the class" before taking a final call.

“In Gujarat, they have decided to introduce moral science in three to four phases. In the first phase, they have decided to introduce Bhagavad Gita. This is what has come to my notice today. We will take a call only after discussing the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’," Nagesh told the news agency.

“Whatever the experts have to say about Bhagawad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharat, or the stories of Jesus Christ and the good teachings in Bible and Quran, can be retained. Whatever is time tested, will be taught in ‘moral science’," the minister added.

