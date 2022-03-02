After JEE Main Cheating Scam, NTA Adds Security Features to Engineering Entrance

After a cheating scam was unearthed during the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, the exam conducting body - NTA has added several security features to the entrance exam. These features begin right from filling the exam to taking it at the exam center. This year, NTA has added extra layers of security to avoid any misconduct.

In 2021, multiple centers of JEE Main were hacked and experts sitting in remote locations hacked into JEE servers and took exams on behalf of candidates. This happened despite security measures put in place. The case was referred to CBI and a coaching institute was named in the matter. The coaching institute took lakhs of rupees from candidates and ensured a seat in engineering colleges. Certain exam centers including one in Sonepat were under the radar.

Choice of City: During the investigation, it was found that students from cities across India took exams at certain exam centers as those were the ones hacked by the coaching institute. This year, NTA has said that candidates will only be able to see the choice of exam cities near their permanent and present address. These addresses need to be filled during the registration process itself and no editing is allowed later.

Authentication: NTA has added an extra layer of authentication right at the registration step to ensure people entering their systems are genuine candidates who can be traced back. From this year on, when Candidates register, they will have to enter the OTP received at their registered mobile number, and before submitting the fees, they have to enter the OTP received at their registered e-mail address.

Secondary Means of Getting Application: Candidates will have to download and install the SANDES application on their smartphone as a secondary channel (apart from SMS/E-mail) to receive notifications from NTA. A copy of the Confirmation Page and final Score Card will be sent to the registered e-mail address of the candidates. NTA is facilitating to all candidates with an additional platform of UMANG and DigiLocker to download their documents like Confirmation Page, Admit Card, Score Cards, etc

Cross Checking Photographs: A provision has been explored for cross-checking of the photograph in real-time during filling in the online application form.

Aadhar Number Needed: While filling the form, a column or field has been added in the online application form for capturing the AADHAR number of the candidates and it will be on a voluntary basis.

Apart from these, many academic changes have also been introduced:

Number of Sessions: Instead of four sessions last year, students will have two sessions in JEE Main 2022. This has been done to ensure the delayed academic session is back on track and the admission process is conducted timely. It will be conducted in two sessions — April and May. During the Registration, in the first session, only session 1 will be visible, and session 2 applications will open again at a later stage. Students cannot apply for both attempts at the same time.

Negative Marking: Unlike JEE Main 2022 this year, there will be negative marking in both section A (MCQ-type questions) and section B (numerical value). Earlier when the numerical section was introduced, students were given zero for the long-form answers, now negative marks will be given for a wrong answer.

