After Karnataka Education Minister Tests COVID Positive, Students, Parents Demand School Closure

After Karnataka minister for primary and secondary education, B C Nagesh tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday, students and parents have been demanding the closure of schools in the state.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," tweeted Nagesh. (sic)

Commenting on his tweet, parents and students have said that with the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise again, it is time for the government to close schools again for the safety of the students. Some users have claimed several schools are also forcing the students to go to school and hence it is important for schools to resort back to online classes. Students who have been travelling to schools and colleges by bus have requested Nagesh to close offline classes.

“Time to rethink about schools.. numbers don’t look good for Bengaluru.. time that you take this seriously, not a child’s play while you have the Gov’t’s medical attention not all common people have the medical infra will be under stress soon," said one Twitter user.

“Literally so Many Students in my district Dakshina Kannada are having the symptoms of COVID-19 in most of the schools. Please take some strict action. It’s really very scary to be in an environment where most of them are having the symptoms of COVID-Folded hands," wrote another.

Karnataka has been reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases since the last week. The state witnessed a surge of 241 per cent Covid-19 cases in a week. On Sunday, the state saw reported as many as 1,187 Covid cases.

