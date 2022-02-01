After Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune Schools Reopen Today

Schools and colleges in Pune have reopened from today, February 1. The move comes after Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar recent announcement of educational institute reopening.

As recently reported by News18, in a recent statement, Maharashtra Deputy CM announced, “Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time."

Across the state including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik schools were shut for classes 1 to 12 for a long time. However, the government conducted a review meeting recently and has allowed schools to reopen from January 24.

Meanwhile, schools in Mumbai have also reopened recently as the number of Covid-19 cases is on a decline. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed the reopening of schools for all classes, other regions in Maharashtra including Aurangabad are yet to take a call on reopening of physical classes.

Maharashtra has adopted a decentralised approach where the local administrations will have the right to take a call on basis of the covid-19 situation in their area.

Schools across Maharashtra have been shut for classes 1 to 9 and 11 since the first week of January including Mumbai amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, however, after a review meeting conducted recently, the government decided to reopen physical classes for schools. It is yet to take a decision on the reopening of colleges.

