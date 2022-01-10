After NEET, Now Demand to Have 27% Reservation for OBCs in CLAT

After the government has approved 27 per cent of reservations in medical colleges for students belonging to OBC background, now there is a demand to have the same for law colleges. While several LLB and LLM colleges offer OBC quota, the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) claims that it is not properly implemented.

Highlighting their issue, the student body has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking strict implementation of OBC reservations in the All India Quota seats of LLB and LLM courses of National Law Universities. AIOBCSA also requested the Government direct the NLUs to offer seats in All India Quota and strictly implement the reservations.

Currently, some NLUs neither provide seats in the All Inda Quota (AIQ) nor implement reservations in AIQ. “There shall be a uniform process for applying reservation policy in the seats allocated for the All India Quota. Some NLUs have not even followed SC and ST reservations in ALQs," claim the student body.

Advertisement

>Read | NEET PG 2021 Candidates Unhappy With New Reservation Policy

“It is surprising to know that some of the law universities like National Law School, New Delhi, National Academy of Legal Studies and the Research University of Law, Hyderabad (NALSAR), National Law Institute University, Bhopal (NLIU), Damodaran Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh have implemented 10 per cent EWS reservations but not 27 per cent OBC reservations in LLB and LLM courses," the student body said in an official notice.

Out of 23 NLUs, Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar, National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi (NUSRL), and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Law University, Rai, Sonepat have completely implemented 27 per cent OBC reservations in All India Quota.

The issue was represented to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) last August by AIOBCSA.

The OBC Students Association thanked the Union Government for implementing OBC reservations in AIQ of NEET. The Government successfully represented the issue in the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the recent NEET case. AIOBCSA to do the same justice to OBC students writing the CLAT exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.