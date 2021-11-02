After Sonepat Centre Hacked in JEE Mains, GATE 2022 Exams Centre Cancelled in the Area

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 authorities have cancelled the exam centres set up in the Sonepat and Panipat cities of Haryana. Students who were given the exam centres in these areas have been asked to change their city of choice. The facility will be offered without any extra fee only to students of these two exam centres.

In an official notice, GATE 2022 exam organising institute IIT Kharagpur said, “We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees."

The cities in which exam centres have been cancelled are also the same locations where at least one exam centre was hacked during the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main. As reported by News18.com earlier,

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation had found that at least one of the exam centres in JEE Mains in the Sonepat area was compromised. Experts had allegedly hacked into the systems and used to take exams on behalf of the candidates while sitting elsewhere in the country. Students were asked to pay Rs 12- Rs 15 lakh in exchange for experts taking their exams and getting them admission into an NIT.

The investigation had revealed that it could be a racket and more than one entire exam centre could also have been compromised by conspirators who allegedly remotely took exams on behalf of students in exchange for money. At least seven accused in the case have been arrested.

Now, GATE 2022 will not be held in any of these cities. While the authorities have not linked the change in exam city to security reasons, it is an uncanny coincidence. GATE 2022 is an entrance exam for postgraduate courses at IITs as well as several PSU level jobs. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13.

This year, two new papers — Naval and Marine Engineering (NM) and Geomatics Engineering (GE) have been included in GATE 2022. From 2021 onwards, women and candidates from non-engineering backgrounds have also been allowed to take GATE.

