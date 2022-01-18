After Take Home Pre-boards, MP Govt Likely to hold University Exams Online Amid Spike in COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh government is considering conducting university-level examinations through online mode in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, state Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said on Monday. He said that few MLAs have demanded the government to ask universities to hold examinations through online mode instead of offline adding that the state government will seriously consider the demand made by them. This comes after the MP board shifted the offline pre-board exams of classes 10 and 12 to take-home mode.

The minister made the statement while responding to a question during a press conference in Bhopal. When asked if the government is considering the demands of MLAs to hold college exams in online mode, Mishra said, “Respected MLAs have demanded it. Government considers their demand and will definitely consider it."

As most of the universities in Madhya Pradesh are set to conduct the examinations in offline mode with 50 percent sitting capacity in a classroom, opposition party Congress’ student wing National Students’ Union Of India (NSUI)’s, Madhya Pradesh unit has been holding protests against the offline examinations in the state universities amid the third wave of coronavirus.

“Today, under the leadership of Shahdol NSUI State Secretary Hemant Sharma, following the Kovid guidelines, a memorandum was submitted to the Tehsildar in the name of Higher Education Minister for conducting the examination online or through open book method from January 17 in Shahdol Postgraduate College, Budhar," NSUI tweeted. (sic)

“Today the whole country is in the grip of the third wave of corona epidemic, getting the examinations of lakhs of students of BU done offline is like playing with the lives of the students @ChouhanShivraj Chief Minister, as soon as possible to conduct online examinations for the better future & security of the students. decide on," the students’ union added. (sic)

In view of the Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh, the state government, on January 14, had asked all private and government schools to remain shut till January 31. The government had also announced that the pre-board exams of classes 10 and 12 have been shifted to take-home mode in which students will be taking the question paper and answer sheet from their schools and writing the answer in the answer sheet at their home. Later, they have to submit the answer sheet to their schools. However, higher education institutions were asked to continue their classes and hold semester exams with 50 percent sitting capacity.

Mishra also informed that a total of 6,970 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the state is 34,973. At present, the Covid-19 positivity rate in the state stands at 9.10 percent and the recovery rate is 94.38 percent.

