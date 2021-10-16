After Telangana, Now Tamil Nadu Seeks Support from Odisha Against NEET

After passing a Bill in the assembly against having a common exam for admission to medical colleges - NEET 2021, now Tamil Nadu is seeking support from neighbouring states to abolish National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

TN Chief Minister MK Stalin’s had earlier written to has written to the chief ministers of 12 states seeking their support on the same and instructed the DMK MP to meet their respective Chief Ministers. Tamil Nadu’s ruling party DMK’s deputy leader in parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi recently met the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Kanimozhi handed over a letter written by Stalin to Patnaik highlighting the problems caused to the students due to NEET and sought the Odisha CM’s attention on the same. The letter also stressed on the need to make the such exams inclusive, a statement from the CMO’s said, reported news agency PTI.

The letter also said the medical entrance should be cancelled keeping in view the future of the students and accused the Centre of depriving the rights of the states. In a survey by the AK Rajan Committee conducted by the TN govt, it was revealed that NEET favours the rich and affluent families and those from economically weaker sections are left behind. It also stated that NEET is skewed towards the CBSE syllabus hence students are shifting from state board schools to the central board for the medical exams.

Earlier, Stalin sent Kalanidhi Veeraswamy to hand over a written letter to the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana KT Rama Rao against NEET. He was to hand over the same to the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. According to Tamil Nadu govt, they would be receiving full support from KCR and KTR gave an assurance in this regard.

Tamil Nadu had earlier passed a bill to cancel NEET to exempt the students from their state from the centralised exam. Instead, it proposed that admissions in medical colleges must be on the basis of the class 12 scores.

