After Theory, AP Inter Practical Exams Rescheduled, New Dates Soon

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Andhra Pradesh has postponed the practical exams. The new dates will be released soon. The board has notified the same on its official website — bie.ap.gov.in. It has, however, not stated the exact reason for deferring the AP Inter practical exams. The exams were scheduled to be held from March 11 to 31 for the class 12 students but has now been deferred.

“Practical exams to be rescheduled. Dates to be announced shortly," reads the official notice.

The board had earlier rescheduled AP Inter theory board exams 2022. It was postponed as it clashed with the national-level engineering entrance exam - JEE Main 2022. The AP Inter exams were to begin from April 9 and conclude on April 28 while the JEE Mains session 1 are to be held from April 16 to 21. The theory will now begin the day after the engineering entrance is over — from April 22.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released the class 12 term 2 board exam datesheet. The exams will begin on April 26 and continue till June 15. It will also clashes with the session 2 of the JEE Main 2022 which is scheduled to be held from May 24 to 29. Students have been demanding deferment of the second session of the engineering entrance.

