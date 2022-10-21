After WB TET Candidates' Hunger Strike, Section 144 Imposed: What Has Happened So Far

A section of West Bengal TET qualified candidates have been sitting on dharna in front of the primary board office in Salt Lake since Monday. After 90 hours of dharna, they have been on a hunger strike. The candidates have been demanding jobs claiming that they qualified the teacher eligibility written test but could not get jobs due to corruption in the recruitment process.

The recruitment test took place in 2014. After the written test selected candidates have to appear for interview rounds. After scam in recruitment in state-level teaching posts came to light, candidates ahve been demanding a fair trial. The matter got worse when the West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of directly recruiting candidates who had qualified TET in 2014, but could not clear the interview.

After Manik Bhattacharya was sacked, the new board president Goutam Paul asked these job aspirants to sit for the tests and interviews again. This has made the protest intense and to disburse the protestors, section 14 has been imposed in the area.

The WB SSC recruitment drive has been under scanner. Many big names including former board president and former state education minister are facing allegations. A special CBI court at Alipore extended the judicial custody of Partha Chatterjee till October 19 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

How was the WB SSC scam unearthed?

Three separate petitions were filed in the Calcutta high court in August-September last year, which led to the unearthing of the WB SSC scam. Irregularities were found in the West Bengal school government school teacher recruitment process during a hearing of the pleas filed by job aspirants Sandeep Prasad, Sabina Yeasmin, and Setab Uddin.

It was mainly due to the orders passed by a single-judge bench of justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directing CBI to conduct investigations that many such cases surfaced since last year November. It also led to the arrest of former education minister Partha Chatterjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who was found to have been involved in the scam.

CBI interrogation

The CBI interrogated several top officials of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC). Apart from Partha Chatterjee, a junion minister Paresh Adhikary and his daughter, Ankita Adhikary too were questioned. Ankita later lost her teaching job and was supposed to return 41 months of salary in two instalments.

On May 18, the division bench of Justices Talukdar and Mukherjee gave Justice Gangopadhyay a free hand. A “single bench shall be entitled to direct investigation and collection of further facts, including any money trail, as considered necessary," it said. Justice Gangopadhyay thereafter allowed the CBI to look into the matter as and how they deem fit.

All the primary teachers’ recruitments in West Bengal done by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), through TET since 2011 came under the scanner of CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED sought the documents of all the recruitments done through TET since 2011 from WBBPE. As per sources, it was sought from the joint director level officer of the agency. The files were asked to be sent to them latest by September 1.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also ordered the immediate removal of the Trinamool Congress legislator, Manik Bhattacharya, from the chair of WBBPE President. He was later arrested for alleged non-cooperation in the investigation into the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal. The ED had conducted search operations in Bhattacharya’s residential premises on July 22 along with those of others allegedly involved in the irregularities.

ED sources alleged that Bhattacharya had been running an “extortion racket" for 11 years, accumulating Rs 2.64 crore from 530 colleges that impart BEd training. “It was made compulsory for candidates to receive training from these colleges and without training, the candidates were not eligible for B.Ed degree. A list of candidates selected was also found in his possession," an official said.

How the fake recruitments were made

It was later found that the appointments were carried out by a five-member committee formed with Chatterjee’s approval. Th members included the minister’s officer on special duty (OSD) and private secretary. Cash worth Rs 21 crore was also found from the apartment of a close aide of Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee. They were arrested on July 23.

The charge sheets also mentioned that there were several cases where marks of ineligible candidates submitting blank optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets were awarded marks as high as 53 in the commission’s server at a later stage.

As per initial estimates by a joint review team, it was found that a total of 12,964 illegal teachers were appointed. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on September 21 directed counsels of both WBSSC and the petitioners to review the recruitment and waiting lists on an emergency basis and submit a report on September 28. Justice Gangopadhyay observed that those who secured teaching jobs in the state-run schools illegally against any consideration should be terminated from their services and replaced with eligible candidates who are in the waiting list.

New West Bengal Board of Primary Education president appointed

Goutam Paul, the new board president, has recently assured that none of those who have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test will be left out and urged the candidates, many of whom are on hunger strike, to have faith in the board. “I have great sympathy for them (the agitators). I can assure them that none of them whose names figure in the merit list will be left out. We will go by rules only. We will fill up 11,000 vacancies, notification for which was issued recently. I urge them to have faith in us," he said.

WBBPE has also decided to make the recruitment process of primary teachers in state-run schools “totally transparent" through video-recording of the selection process. Starting from written examination and its marking, interview, and subsequent counselling, the entire process will be video-recorded, sources from the state education department said. “Once the entire system of recruitment process is video-recorded, there will be no scope for such irregularities in the future and also, a 100 per cent clarity in the entire recruitment process can be maintained," a state education department official said.

