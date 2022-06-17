Agnipath Protest LIVE Updates: 'Situation Out of Control' in Secunderabad; Bihar BJP Office Vandalised, House of Party's State Prez Attacked

On Friday morning, protesters burned tyres on a railway station in Buxar, Bihar.

Rioters in West Bengal Protestors tried to block the Bongaon train line early morning on Friday. Protestors also tried to block Howrah Bridge. Police resorted to lathi-charge and arrested protesters to clear the blockade. Several arrests have been made across states.

All India Students Association (AISA) has called for a nationwide protest on Friday. After protests in several states, the government raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under the scheme for the year 2022, without making a reference to the turmoil.

Over 34 trains were cancelled and eight more partially cancelled on Thursday due to protests. The railways said 72 trains were also running late due to the protests. Five mail and express trains and 29 passenger trains were cancelled. Protests were reported from several places across the country against the Agnipath scheme.

As the protest continues to intensify, the authorities have launched helpline numbers for different Railway stations. People can contact authorities at Khargariya by dialing 8252912031, for Hajipur the official helpline is 8252912078, and for Barauni it is 8252912043.

In an apparent attempt to calm the frayed tempers, the government issued a ‘Myth vs Facts’ document to address the concerns raised about the scheme. The government’s information dissemination arm issued a series of social media posts in its support.

The government stated that extensive consultations with serving armed forces officers have taken place over the last two years. According to the report, the plan was developed by the Department of Military Officers, which staffs military offices. This government established the department, and many former officers recognised the benefits of the scheme and welcomed it.

Protesting youth claims that the new scheme reduces the tenure to serve in defence forces to four years only. This, claim protestors are going to be very uncertain and cause a lack of job security for them. Further, no pension for those who are made to retire after four years of tenure is also one of the major concerns of those rejecting the Agnipath scheme.

Under the scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The move will make the permanent force levels much leaner for the over 13-lakh strong armed forces in the country

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said loopholes in a government scheme, if any, can be removed to ensure that everyone benefits out of it. “Lacuna, if any, can be removed to ensure that the scheme is beneficial to all,” Pawar told reporters in Pune while responding to a query on the protests.

On Thursday, trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over ‘Agnipath’ snowballed and swept across several states. Railway property was vandalized and protesters set fire to stationary carriages at Bhabhua and Chhapra stations and smashed window panes of coaches at many places.

Demonstrations staged by the protesters disrupted road traffic in districts such as Jehanabad, Buxar, Katihar, Saran, Bhojpur and Kaimur, where many locals sustained injuries in incidents of stone-pelting, the officials said. Details of police action, including FIRs registered in connection with the violence and arrests made in the connection, were not known immediately.

