Agnipath Protest LIVE Updates: 2 Injured in Hyd, Tear Gas Fired as Mob Rampage Continues on Day 2; Train Services Hit in North Amid Burning Bogies

Agnipath Protest LIVE Updates: On the third day of protest against the new defence recruitment scheme, another train has been set ablaze by a group of youth claiming to be job aspirants. After burning a bogie of the train in Bihar on Thursday, another train has been set on fire on Friday. The rioters continue to block roads and rail across states. Many also pelted stones at police officers in Gurugram on Thursday. Read More
Huge protests are ongoing in Patna and Danapur against the Agnipath scheme.
Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over ‘Agnipath’ snowballed and swept across several states on Thursday. As the violence spiralled, the government raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under the scheme for the year 2022, without making a reference to the turmoil. But the government also issued a clarification, asserting that the new model will not only bring in fresh capabilities to the armed forces but also open up avenues for youth in the private sector and help them become entrepreneurs with the aid of the severence package they will be entitled to on retirement. READ MORE
Raising slogans ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Agnipath Vapas Lo’, youths protesting against the Centre’s new scheme to recruit soldiers on Friday set an empty train on fire and vandalised a few other trains here, prompting the police to lathicharge them. Police sources said that the protesters gathered at the Veeri Lork Stadium here and then marched to the Ballia railway station. A video of the youths raising the slogans and vandalising the Ballia-Varanasi Memu and Ballia-Shahganj trains has gone viral. They also allegedly pelted stones near the railway godown and targeted private shops at the railway station platform.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday attacked the government over the Agnipath scheme, saying the BJP dispensation requiring to amend rules under the scheme soon after its announcement indicates it was imposed on the youth in “haste", and demanded its immediate withdrawal. The government on Thursday increased the upper-age limit for recruitment of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the first year, amid widespread protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services. In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said “not even 24 hours had passed" that the BJP government had to change the rules of the new army recruitment scheme. This means the scheme is being imposed on the youth in haste, the Congress general secretary said.
Following violent protests in Palwal against the Agnipath scheme, Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure. The order, which was issued by the Home department and came into effect after 12 am on Friday, led to the suspension of mobile internet services, all SMS services, including bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks to maintain law and order and prevent the spread of rumours, officials said. The department in a statement said that there is a likelihood of “tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquillity" in Ballabgarh sub-division by the agitated protesters, in view of the potential law and order situation in the adjourning Palwal district over the Agnipath scheme.
Rioters in West Bengal Protestors tried to block the Bongaon train line early morning on Friday. Protestors also tried to block Howrah Bridge. Police resorted to lathi-charge and arrested protesters to clear the blockade. Several arrests have been made across states.
All India Students Association (AISA) has called for a nationwide protest on Friday. After protests in several states, the government raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under the scheme for the year 2022, without making a reference to the turmoil.
Over 34 trains were cancelled and eight more partially cancelled on Thursday due to protests. The railways said 72 trains were also running late due to the protests. Five mail and express trains and 29 passenger trains were cancelled. Protests were reported from several places across the country against the Agnipath scheme.
As the protest continues to intensify, the authorities have launched helpline numbers for different Railway stations. People can contact authorities at Khargariya by dialing 8252912031, for Hajipur the official helpline is 8252912078, and for Barauni it is 8252912043.
In an apparent attempt to calm the frayed tempers, the government issued a ‘Myth vs Facts’ document to address the concerns raised about the scheme. The government’s information dissemination arm issued a series of social media posts in its support.
The government stated that extensive consultations with serving armed forces officers have taken place over the last two years. According to the report, the plan was developed by the Department of Military Officers, which staffs military offices. This government established the department, and many former officers recognised the benefits of the scheme and welcomed it.
Protesting youth claims that the new scheme reduces the tenure to serve in defence forces to four years only. This, claim protestors are going to be very uncertain and cause a lack of job security for them. Further, no pension for those who are made to retire after four years of tenure is also one of the major concerns of those rejecting the Agnipath scheme.
Under the scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The move will make the permanent force levels much leaner for the over 13-lakh strong armed forces in the country
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said loopholes in a government scheme, if any, can be removed to ensure that everyone benefits out of it. “Lacuna, if any, can be removed to ensure that the scheme is beneficial to all,” Pawar told reporters in Pune while responding to a query on the protests.
On Thursday, trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over ‘Agnipath’ snowballed and swept across several states. Railway property was vandalized and protesters set fire to stationary carriages at Bhabhua and Chhapra stations and smashed window panes of coaches at many places.
Demonstrations staged by the protesters disrupted road traffic in districts such as Jehanabad, Buxar, Katihar, Saran, Bhojpur and Kaimur, where many locals sustained injuries in incidents of stone-pelting, the officials said. Details of police action, including FIRs registered in connection with the violence and arrests made in the connection, were not known immediately.
