'Agnipath' Protests LIVE: 720 Held in Bihar, 362 Trains Cancelled; BJP Alleges Cong Link to Stir, Malviya Cites RaGa's Old 'Aag Lagegi' Remark

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to “immediately" roll back the Agnipath scheme and resume the regular process of recruitment for defence services for the current year, saying the new recruitment plan has “justifiably" caused “great anguish" among the potential recruits across the country. In a letter to the Defence Minister, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader listed a host of deficiencies in the Agnipath scheme and said it negates “regimental honour" and “erodes the quality of our troops".

“Unity and coordination amongst troops is what drives our armed forces towards excellence, and with a shorter duration spent with their peers, we are sacrificing the spirit of the forces," he said. It is the ethos of the regiment that keep jawans united and determined, he said, adding, “Any recruitment scheme must respect the regimental honour and ethos built into the system which has been bringing laurels to the country.