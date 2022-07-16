Agniveer Recruitment: Indian Navy Invites Applications for 2,800 Posts Under Agnipath Scheme

The Indian Navy has invited applications to recruit candidates as Agniveer (SSR) under the Agnipath scheme. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the Indian Navy — joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to submit application is July 22. The recruitment is being done to fill a total of 2,800 vacancies of Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) in the Indian Navy. Out of these, 560 vacancies are for women.

Candidates will be given a one-time Seva Nidhi package at the end of their four-year service in the Indian Navy. It will comprise of their monthly contribution along with a matching contribution by the government of India.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible for the post, candidates must be born between November 1, 1999 and April 30, 2005 where both dates are inclusive. Candidates must have passed class 12 examination with math and physics as subjects from a recognised board. The candidates are also required to have either chemistry, biology, or computer science in class 12.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Navy

Step 2: Register yourself by filling in basic details

Step 3: Enter the necessary information and upload the required documents to fill the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fee of Rs 250

Step 4: Submit the application form and save it

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection will be on the basis of aggregate percentage obtained by the candidate in physics, math, and at least one of the subjects namely chemistry, biology, and computer science in class 12. The cut-off marks for the selection may vary from state to state.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to give a written test which will be followed by a Physical Fitness Test (PFT). A merit list will be prepared for the candidates who clear both the examinations. The performance of the candidates in the written examination will be considered for making the merit list. Shortlisted candidates will be then called for a medical test at INS Chilka.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Salary

On successful selection as Agniveer, candidates will be enrolled in the Indian Navy for a period of four years. They will get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month in the first year, Rs 33,000 in the second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year, and Rs 40,000 per month in the fourth year.

