Ahead of New Sessions, UGC Writes to Colleges To Strengthen Anti-Ragging Measures

Ahead of new session in the colleges, University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all the colleges and university to step up anti-ragging mechanism. In the notification the UGC has asked to take up multiple precautionary measures from setting up anti-ragging cell to setting up CCTV cameras in the college premises.

The UGC has asked the colleges to constitute anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad, set up of anti-ragging cell, and to install CCTV cameras at all vital points of the college. Further, UGC has asked the colleges to conduct anti-ragging workshops.

In its recent notification, the UGC asked all colleges, “To regularly conduct interactions and counseling sessions with the students." It ahs asked colleges to identify trouble-triggers and mention of anti-ragging warning in the institution’s

E-prospectus and E-information booklets/brochures must be ensured."

It further said, “Surprise inspection of hostels, students, accommodation, canteens, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets, bus-stands must be carried

out & anti-ragging posters must be displayed at all prominent places like admission centre, departments, library, canteen, hostel, common facilities etc."

In its notification, UGC has informed, “Students in distress due to ragging related incident can call the National Anti-Ragging Helpline at 1800-180-5522 {24×7 Toll Free) or e-mail the Anti-Ragging Helpline at helplin@antiragqins.in. For any

other information regarding ragging you may please visit the UGC website i.e. www.antiragging.in and contact UGC monitoring agency i.e. Centre for Youth (C4Y) on Mobile No O9818044577."

Meanwhile, the UGC has also asked, “the National Anti-Ragging Helpline must receive an online undertaking from both the student and the parents at the beginning of each academic year, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

By requesting that higher education institutions (HEIs) include a mandatory section in their admission forms where students must list the reference number of the anti-ragging undertaking they have provided, the higher education regulator has also connected it to admissions.

