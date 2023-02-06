The Ahmedabad city district education officer (DEO) has directed schools to conduct surveys of students who have dropped out in Classes 9 to 12. The survey report needs to be submitted in five days, said the DEO order on February 5. The DEO had earlier requested schools to conduct the survey, but school administrations failed to comply with the order, as per The Times of India report. So, the DEO has now issued a strict order for it.

Sources say that the dropout rate is high in primary and higher secondary schools. For years the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) department has been asking schools in the city to find out the number of children not enrolled in the school and the reason behind it. However, there has been no progress in this matter, the news report added. The SSA department had ordered a state-wide survey to enable the state government to figure out measures to get these children back to schools under the Right to Education Act 2009 (RTE).

The latest order from DEO has asked all school principals to conduct the survey and upload reports on the state government’s Child Tracking System (CTS). Through these reports, details of dropouts can be collected. Following this, the government can take appropriate action or measures to get these children back to school.

To conduct this survey smoothly and efficiently, principals have been asked to form special teams. The DEO has also asked the education observers to monitor the survey closes on a day-to-day basis. They have also ordered the principals to ensure that the schools complete the survey within the given deadline.

